Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Inspired (LON:INSE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

INSE stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.12 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. Inspired has a twelve month low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.12. Inspired’s payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

