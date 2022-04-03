Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
LON:BLVN opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 12.28 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a market cap of £10.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. Bowleven has a one year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).
Bowleven Company Profile (Get Rating)
