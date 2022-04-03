Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON:BLVN opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 12.28 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a market cap of £10.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. Bowleven has a one year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

