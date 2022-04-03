Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 587 ($7.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £119.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 639 ($8.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 545.50.
