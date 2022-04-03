Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 587 ($7.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £119.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 639 ($8.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 545.50.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.