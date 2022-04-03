Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Decreases By 18.4%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 31,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

