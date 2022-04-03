Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Rises By 25.8%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE AAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.