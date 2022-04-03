Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 17.1%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 364.0 days.
Shares of AZIHF opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Azimut has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $36.10.
