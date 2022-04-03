Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Increases By 25.0%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of August 24, 2021, it owned and operated 13 retail stores under the Delta 9 brand name.

