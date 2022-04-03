Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Increases By 25.0%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About Delta 9 Cannabis (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.