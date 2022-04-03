Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Grows By 24.6%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 136.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

