Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Increases By 23.9%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $41.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

