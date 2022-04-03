Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expands By 25.4%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

