Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Rises By 24.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

