Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Grows By 26.2%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.6 days.
OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Mapfre Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapfre (MPFRF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.