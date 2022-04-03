Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Grows By 26.2%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

