Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rises By 26.4%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,532,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

NEPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $4.27 on Friday. Nephros has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

