Short Interest in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Declines By 17.3%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 10,970,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

OSCR opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

