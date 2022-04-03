Short Interest in Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Rises By 26.6%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RGPCF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Ratch Group Public has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Get Ratch Group Public alerts:

Ratch Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ratch Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratch Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.