Short Interest in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Drops By 18.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 17,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stem by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stem by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 875,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

