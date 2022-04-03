SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.