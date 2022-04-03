SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile (Get Rating)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
