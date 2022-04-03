Signaturefd LLC Acquires 931 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HRB opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.