Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 2,316 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $140,572,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $23,144,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -36.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.