Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.60 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

