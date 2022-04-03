Signaturefd LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $102.76 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

