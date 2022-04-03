Signaturefd LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 390,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

HBM stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

