Signaturefd LLC Has $46,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.11.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

