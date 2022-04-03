Signaturefd LLC Purchases 877 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 474.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BOX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

