Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 400 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

