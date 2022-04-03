Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

