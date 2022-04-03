Signaturefd LLC Sells 870 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after acquiring an additional 717,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,574,000 after acquiring an additional 157,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.54 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.