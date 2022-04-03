Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.11.

SIMO stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

