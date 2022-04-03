Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading 44.4% Higher

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 933,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,517% from the average session volume of 35,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

