Simmons Bank Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,639,000 after acquiring an additional 120,432 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.47.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

