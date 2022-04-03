Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,773,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 80,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

