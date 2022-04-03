Simmons Bank Purchases 1,149 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $24,807,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

