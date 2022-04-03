Simmons Bank Purchases 225 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

