Simmons Bank Sells 421 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $185.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.