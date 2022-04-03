Simmons Bank Sells 451 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

