Simmons Bank Sells 749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.