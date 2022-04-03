Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

