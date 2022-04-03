Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

