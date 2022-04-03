Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,355,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,587,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

