SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

SMBK stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 153.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

