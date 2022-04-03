SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

