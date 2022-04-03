Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,434.50 ($18.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,501.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,491.49. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,381.60).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

