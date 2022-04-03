Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on May 20th

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1477 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

