Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $77.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

