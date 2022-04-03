SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $405.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $320.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

SEDG stock opened at $322.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

