SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $359.00 at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $297.00 to $359.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.57 and a 200 day moving average of $293.89. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

