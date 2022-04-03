SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $370.00 at Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

