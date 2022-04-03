Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

