South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

