Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

NYSE SCCO traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.17. 976,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,385. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

